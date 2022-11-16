West Virginia is number 1. According to WalletHub, West Virginia is the most overweight and obese state in the United States.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese.

In the rankings, West Virginia is listed as having the highest percentage of obese adults, 4th highest percentage of obese children, 4th highest percentage of overweight children, tied for first with having the highest percentage of adults with high cholesterol, 3rd in the percentage of adults with type 2 diabetes and 3rd in percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

WalletHub says rising rates are due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, along with lack of exercise and increased intake of unhealthy processed food.