A West Virginia judge has ruled in favor for firefighters who say they weren’t paid for holiday pay.

According to the West Virginia Record, Wood County circuit Judge J.D. Beane said Parkersburg has to pay the firefighters based on their 24 hour shift. This means 36 hours of pay or 24 hours equal time off for each legal holiday.

The ruling was for back pay and for holiday pay going forward.

The Judge also ruled that firefighters who worked overtime during previous holidays are to be paid for two times their pay rate.

Attorney Teresa Toriseva told The West Virginia Record that the ruling ‘was a win for public saftey.’

Toriseva added, “West Virginia professional firefighters and their IAFF affiliates in cities statewide, from Martinsburg to Huntington, Morgantown to Charleston, and Weirton to Parkersburg, have been fighting for their correct holiday pay for over a decade.’

Firefighters said that their 24 hour shift is not worked on one calendar day and have two shifts.