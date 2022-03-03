Two students in West Virginia are being praised by West Virginia governor Jim Justice for focusing their Social Studies Fair projects on Babydog.

Jackson at Hillsboro Elementary won first place for his project “West Virginia’s First Dog: Babydog’

Leah at Steenrod Elementry in Wheeling called her project ‘West Virginia’s Pandemic Pup: Babydog’

Leah’s poster board even featured the famous picture of Gov. Justice with Babydog during the State of The State address that lead the Governor to say ‘they told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice continued. “So following that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

7News will be speaking to Leah about her project on Friday.