BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. But be careful when you do, you could get fined for a misdemeanor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yes, believe it or not, idling your car in West Virginia is illegal. Plenty of people might know about this law, but still ignore it anyway. That’s exactly what West Virginia local Samantha Garretson said.

“I mean especially since it’s in my driveway, you know, so I mean I’m not going to leave it and start it somewhere else, I mean I do it when it’s cold obviously.” Samantha Garretson

The idling car law in West Virginia actually comes from article 14 of the West Virginia State constitution. It states:

“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway: Provided, That it is not a violation of this section for a person to leave the engine running in an unattended motor vehicle that employs a modern remote start system.” §17C-14-1. Unattended motor vehicle; penalty.

The underlined portion was an amendment added via Senate Bill 437 in early 2018. Breaking this law is considered a misdemeanor and can result in up to a $100 dollar fine.

Even though its illegal, most people in West Virginia still idle their cars to keep them warmer in the winter. The best part is, we are not alone in doing it. Plenty of other states also have laws against idling a car. The full list of states with idling laws can be seen below.