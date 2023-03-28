A West Virginia lawmaker took to social media on how he feels about ‘older’ Taylor Swift fans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Phil Mallow, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from the 75th district, called ‘older’ Taylor Swift fans ‘entitled spoiled brats’

“I saw folks on TV this morning, twenty years old (and older), crying because they didn’t get Taylor Swift concert tickets. We have indeed grown, cultivated, and tolerated these “entitled” spoiled brats for far too long. The priorities of these folks, when it comes to wants versus needs, has been screwed up by their feeling that “someone will take care of me”….smh,” Mallow said on his Facebook page.

Just recently Swift tickets went on sale that sent millions of Taylor Swift fans spiraling: lockouts, delays, hours of confusion and soaring aftermarket prices amid reports of scalpers. “Swifties are suing Ticketmaster over an alleged conspiracy to raise ticket prices for Swift’s “Eras” tour.