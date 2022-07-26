Lawmakers in West Virginia’s Republican majority are hurrying to advance legislation that would ban abortion in the state with few exceptions.

The bill bars abortion in almost all cases and makes performing the procedure a felony.

Physicians who provide abortions can face three to 10 years in prison.

The bill passed through the House health committee and will now go onto judiciary.

Lawmakers were scheduled to convene for a special session called by Gov. Jim Justice to consider a plan to reduce the state’s income tax.

Just as lawmakers were gaveling in, Justice abruptly added state abortion law to the agenda.