Members of the West Virginia House have shot down multiple proposals that would have either repealed or significantly scaled back the “Certificate of Need” requirement for health care services.

However, delegates agree that the decades-old system is in need of reform.

Since 1977, most West Virginia health care providers that want to open or expand facilities must obtain a “Certificate of Need.”

To acquire a Certificate of Need, facilities must prove that their community needs the proposed service.

The purpose is to regulate the health care market to discourage unnecessary duplication of services.

However, some lawmakers and advocates assert that it protects existing providers from competition more than it protects patients.