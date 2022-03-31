WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia democrats are switching gears in the debate over suspending the gas tax. They are suggesting a rebate option instead.

The West Virginia Senate and House Democratic Leadership want to see a $100 rebate check sent to each registered driver in the state. In all, this would cost $57 million.

This new idea comes follows concerns that suspending the gas tax for a short period of time could impact funding needed to repair and build roads.



“Either version provides instant relief to the taxpayers of West Virginia. They told us to quantify, they told us to get numbers, they told us to check on the bond issue. We continue to do our research in all this, let’s just do something. Doing nothing is not an option,” said Rep. Doug Skaff.

Democrats say they’re open to any other suggestions hoping to find a resolution soon.