West Virginia Republicans have forged ahead with an overhaul of mine safety regulation that strips the state of its ability to cite coal companies for unsafe working conditions.

They blocked an effort Tuesday by Democrats to derail the measure.

That came after dozens of miners and former miners gathered at the Capitol to testify against the bill.

It would essentially strip the state office of miners’ health, safety and training’s ability to enforce laws — in fact, it eliminates all enforcement language from state code.

The bill is scheduled for a final reading Wednesday in the House and still must be considered in the Senate.