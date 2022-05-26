According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue.

The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem.

The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting Sunday in Morgantown.

The workgroup would hopefully be assembled by September.

As of Tuesday this week, according to the AP, there were 5,320 people incarcerated in 10 regional jails that are equipped to hold 4,265.