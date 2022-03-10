OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

West Virginia leads the nation in the number of children who have to be removed from their homes.

Officials say 14 out of every 1,000 children in the mountain state are removed from their homes by child protective services.

The national average is three.

In Ohio County, they’re seeing shocking growth in the numbers of these cases.

So much that the prosecutor’s office is overwhelmed by the caseload and needs additional personnel.

“Substance abuse is huge,” noted Charlene Geyer, assistant prosecutor specializing in child protective services cases. “That has become a huge problem in this area. The children are left unattended because the parents are impaired. The children are subjected to abuse, sexual abuse at times, by friends of the family members who are coming into the home.”

“From 2017 to the present, 742 cases have been filed where children in Ohio County have been removed from the home,” said Shawn Turak, Ohio County deputy chief assistant prosecutor. “So when we started looking at these statistics and we realized how taxed our office is in representing the DHHR and handling these cases, we went to the county commission and we asked for funding to hire another attorney.”

They’ve seen parents delusional on drugs, who believe their child is Satan.

They say other families have no water service and no working toilet for more than a year, and they go to the bathroom in a corner of the house.

They say other children are basically feral, not taught any life skills, unable to tie their shoes or use silverware, who eat only with their hands.

They say each of these cases take time to reach a disposition, sometimes two years or more.

They once had a case that took nine years to conclude, including court appeals.