West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has signed a bill to make it a law to have cameras in special needs classrooms.

The Gov. made the announcement in his Friday briefing.

‘It is so bizarre, it’s unbelievable, there’s been horrific acts to our special needs kids. These are our gifts. These are sent from God to us. They need our protection’, said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said the bill will make there are video cameras in all special needs classes and they will be accessible at all times to make sure we don’t have another horrific act happen to one ‘our gift’s from God.’

The Governor said also that it will be a felony if someone abuses a special needs child or refuses to report something that happened to a special needs kid.

‘We can’t afford one mistake, and I don’t think we’ll have another mistake’, Gov Justice said