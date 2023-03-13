BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– A Brooke County, West Virginia man accused of placing his private parts into a 4-year-old’s mouth pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Shaine Black was arraigned in Brooke County court on Monday. He is charged with sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child, first-degree sexual assault and first- degree sexual abuse for alleged sexual contact with a child in October 2017.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The victim told Harmony House child Advocacy that Black placed his privates in her mouth and left them there “for a while”. The victim claimed Black offered her a popsicle afterwards.

Black told officials that he considered the victim to be just like his child and would let the victim sleep on his shoulder. According to the complaint, Black felt sick about what he has done.

Black entered a not-guilty plea and is out on a $100,000 bond with a no contact order with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing at 10:15 on April 11, 2023.