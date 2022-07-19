A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the theft of copper wire from interstate lights and selling it.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 31-year-old Clarence Wayne Giles of the Charleston area was charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and other charges and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

Giles is accused of selling the copper for about $16,000.

News outlets report Chief Deputy Joe Crawford of the sheriff’s office said it cost about $1.5 million to repair the damage and restore the equipment.