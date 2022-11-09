MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.

Anthony Shuttlesworth

On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who stated that he had picked up Anthony Shuttlesworth, 29, of Kingwood, who “was looking for a ride,” deputies said.

The victim stated that “things were fine at first,” but “he became afraid” when Shuttlesworth “pulled a knife from his pants pocket and laid it on his lap,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Shuttlesworth told the victim “he would drown him in Cheat Lake,” and then forced the victim to “drive him around 2 1/2 hours,” toward Uniontown, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

The victim stated he “was afraid of what may happen,” and talked Shuttlesworth into letting him stop at the BFS to grab a drink, and the victim then “informed one of the store’s employees to call the police because he was being held against his will,” according to the complaint.

Shuttlesworth has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.