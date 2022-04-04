A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly poured a drink on her head and grabbed and picked her up by the neck.

Stacey A Surnear, 54 of Scarbro, is charged with the felony offense of 3rd Offense of Domestic Battery.

Deputies say they responded to a physical domestic and upon arrival, the victim stated she was at the hospital all night with her mother and returned home early in the morning.

The victim stated she was woken up by her boyfriend screaming at her asking where she had been.

He then allegedly poured a drink on her head and grabbed and picked her up by the neck telling her to leave the residence.

The victim ran to the neighbor’s house and called law enforcement.

During their investigation, deputies determined the accused had several previous convictions for domestic battery and assault.