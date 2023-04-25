LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Logan County man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, in West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint from the Logan County Magistrate Court, Richard McClure, 41, of Chapmanville, is charged with strangulation, kidnapping and two counts of assault in connection to an incident of allegedly preventing a woman from leaving his home.

The complaint states that West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a home in the Chapmanville area regarding a disturbance just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023. They say when they spoke with the victim, she stated that the suspect, identified as McClure, had allegedly kept her from leaving his home.

According to the complaint, the victim said the suspect allegedly became angry that “she did not have his dope.” The complaint states the victim told authorities the suspect allegedly made her take her clothing off in an attempt to “find his dope.” She also told authorities he allegedly threatened bodily harm if she did not do as he told her, the complaint states.

Authorities say when McClure became angry, he allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and picking her up from the ground for approximately three to four seconds before throwing her down.

The complaint states the woman was then able to leave the suspect’s home and return to her own home. Authorities say the woman said McClure followed her to her home and allegedly “demanded her to remove her clothes again for him to search her.” According to the complaint, another man at the home told McClure to leave, at which time McClure allegedly threatened to burn the home down and “have his friends come to shoot the residence up.”

McClure was arrested on the four charges and taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.