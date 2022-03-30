BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WTRF) A West Virginia man was arrested and charged with DUI after wrecking his truck when he was intoxicated, then pulling out a beer and trying to drink it in front of officers at the police station.

On Saturday, March 26 at approximately 11:44 p.m. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Cheat Mountain, Route 250.

Officers arrived at the crash and were told by The Mill Creek Fire Department that there were beer cans inside the wrecked truck but both the driver and passenger were given a ride to the Huttonsville Par Mar convenience store before officers arrived, reported WDTV.

Dwight Coffelt, 56, was said to be disrupting customers and causing a scene while trying to purchase beer at the Par Mar. Individuals said he was struggling to make a transaction while leaning against the counter because he was putting in an incorrect pin and not placing the card in the machine correctly.

When officers arrived at the Par Mar Coffelt told them that he was the driver of the wrecked truck. Coffelt was asked by the officers if he had any alcoholic beverages to which he answered 6 but “not for a while” and that he “had not drank any alcoholic beverages after the wreck,” reported WDTV.

Officers went through a series of tests with Coffelt after smelling the alcohol odor on him including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk and Turn, and one leg stand to which he failed all of them and refused the breath test.

Coffelt was arrested and taken to Elkins PD where while officers were typing administrative data, Coffelt allegedly pulled out an unopened Budweiser can from his clothing and cracked it open, according to WDTV.

The beverage was removed from Coffelt and has been charged with DUI First Offense and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $750 cash-only bond.