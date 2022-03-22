A West Virginia man is being charged with malicious assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in Randolph County.

According to WBOY, the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call involving a woman and 25 year old Dale Pitzer.

Troopers were told that the victim, being chased by Pitzer, “ran to a neighbor’s house and was screaming for help”. Pitzer tried breaking into the house she ran into while troopers were en route to the scene.

Pitzer allegedly fled the scene before troopers arrived, but officers said he was eventually caught and arrested, reported WDTV.

Troopers arrived on the scene and cleared the house where the domestic incident occurred finding an open pocket knife with blood on the blade and “observed a shotgun on the couch…laying next to a small baby,” WBOY reported.

The residence was “in extreme disarray with broken furniture and the door broken off the hinges,” the complaint said.

The victim told officers that Pitzer “struck her and stabbed her in the arm with his pocket knife”. Troopers “observed blood throughout the living room and kitchen” and saw “a laceration on the victim’s arm and multiple bruises and blood on her face”.

Pitzer is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.