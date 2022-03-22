A West Virginia man was arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree.

Larry Johnson was taken into custody after a mother reported to authorities that her 11-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by Johnson.

The mother claims that Johnson went into her daughter’s room and was standing over her daughter while wearing a pair of bikini underwear while she was asleep. Johnson is also allegedly revealed himself to the 11-year-old, according to WCHS.

It’s reported that deputies found Johnson passed out behind the wheel when he ran off after the mother told officials she confronted Johnson.

The news outlet reports Johnson was wearing the matching clothes that the mother described.

Johnson was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.