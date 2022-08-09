WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area.

Police say they located the driver, leading them to a lengthy and dangerous pursuit.

Eric Charles Liotti of Parkersburg, WV, was arrested after he crashed his vehicle.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Liotti was charged with Felony Fleeing in a vehicle.