WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local West Virginia man was arrested after police say they found a hard knot in his groin area.

Lt. Hornbeck of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office completed a traffic stop on that led to the arrest of two individuals in Newport Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Hornbeck observed a gray Jeep Compass with an Ohio registration committing a traffic control device violation.

The traffic stop identified the driver as Jared Pierce, 25, of Sistersville, WV, and passenger Chelsie M. Cochran, 30, of Marietta, Ohio.

Pierce was also asked to have a pat down, according to police a hard knot was located near the groin area which was immediately identified as contraband.

Pierce was asked to retrieve the item which consisted of 34.12 grams of packaged white powder. Cochran stated that powder was in fact heroin, according to police. Police say, Cochran confirmed knowledge of the sale of heroin, and a search of her bag revealed a meth pipe.

According to the report, a meth pipe was also found while searching Cochran’s bag.

Both Cochran and Pierce were placed under arrest.

Cochran was charged with complicity in trafficking heroin and possession of drug abuse instruments, while Pierce was charged with trafficking in drugs.

