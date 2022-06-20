A West Virginia man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged scuffle with police that led to the man removing a gun from his waist area.

According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, officers responded to an alleged drunk driver and found the reported vehicle in a parking lot

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the news outlet that the man exited the vehicle and officers were able to spot drugs in the vehicle.

The man allegedly reached for a gun from his waist area and police were able to control the man without and shots being fired.

Justin Dalrymple, 33, of Parkersburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm according to the news report.