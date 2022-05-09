West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a West Virginia State Park.

Troopers responded to a shooting at approximately 1:43 a.m. at Chief Logan Lodge in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Troopers arrived on the scene and located the victim, 21-year-old Tyler Topping of Jefferson City, Tennessee, inside the lodge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and then to CMAC for treatment.

Troopers then located the suspect, 19-year-old Christopher Mullins of Chapmanville, West Virginia, at the scene of a single-vehicle accident.

The suspect was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the vehicle crash then transported and housed at Southwestern Regional Jail.

Mullins was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

This investigation is active and ongoing.