LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — Cpl. M.C. McMillian II and Sgt. D.J. Miller of the West Virginia State Police received a call reporting two suspects allegedly throwing explosive devices on April 3, according to a press release from the WVSP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The criminal complaint alleges Hobert Dial, 56 of Branchland, WV, Brandon Rakes, 37 of Ranger, WV were throwing explosives on private property causing a fire.

McMillian II and Miller obtained a search warrant to search the home of Dial. The West Virginia State Police Explosive Response Team assisted in the search warrant and located two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s) and bulk explosives inside the residence.

Dial was arrested and charged with two counts of Illegal Possession of Destructive Devices and Destructive Materials.

Dial was transported to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, WV to away arraignment.

Warrants are pending for Rakes.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.