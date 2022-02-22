Carl Lee Boyles, a 36-year-old man from Parkersburg, is being charged with soliciting a minor and traveling to engage in prohibited sexual activity after he arranged to meet with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual acts.

According to a criminal complaint filed with Wood County Magistrate Court and The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, between Feb. 11-17, Boyles was allegedly communicating through social media and texting with who he believed to be a minor.

The conversation between Boyles and the 15-year-old was allegedly sexual, the complaint said. Saying that Boyles would ask for pictures of the females’ genitalia while sending pictures of his genitalia and mentioning performing specific sexual acts.

According to the complaint, Boyles asked the minor to meet him in public at City Park so he could have sex with her in the bathrooms.

When he arrived he was met by law enforcement and arrested.

Boyles is the fourth this month from Parkersburg facing child solicitation charges. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety bond.