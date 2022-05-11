Deputies in West Virginia arrested a man after he allegedly shot another person in the neck.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a shots fired incident and could hear someone yelling for help.

While on the way there, deputies say they were flagged down and saw the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Montgomery General Hospital where more gunshot wounds on his body were discovered, said the sheriff’s department.

The victim was allegedly able to identify the offender.

Deputies say they were able to locate the shooter and he was taken into custody.

Barton R. DePaul, 57 of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offenses of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail