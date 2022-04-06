PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) David K. Lemming, 54, of Parkersburg was arrested for one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Parkersburg Police Detectives and West Virginia State Police Troopers assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Lemming’s residence where a laptop was seized that had a metal nameplate attached to it with the engraving “Built for David K Lemming”.

A forensic examination was completed on the computer which allegedly showed the device containing 11 images that were determined to depict minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lemming was processed at the Parkersburg Police Department and then arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $100,000.

He failed to post bond and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court.