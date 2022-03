ELKINS, W.Va. – A man is facing charges of first-degree murder in Randolph County.

According to the West Virginia Correctional Facility Authority’s website, Kenneth Gilliam, 56, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Gilliam is in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bond set.

Details on the incident are not available at this time.

Stick with 12 News as we learn more about the arrest through official court documentation.