PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Delbert Ray Hall, 39 of Parkersburg was arrested by the Parkersburg Police Detectives for soliciting a minor via computer.

Hall allegedly engaged in communication via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old female.

During the communication, Hall spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the female and also sent the female numerous pictures of his face and genitalia.

Hall also traveled to a location to meet the female to which he was arrested and transported to the Parkersburg Police Department.

Hall was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where the bond was set at $15,000.

He failed to post bond and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court.