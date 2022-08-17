A West Virginia man was arrested after he asked a teen on Facebook messenger about her body parts.

Parkersburg police say Martin Keith Bailey II, 47, of St. Mary’s, was arrested on the charge of soliciting a minor via computer.

Bailey allegedly communicated via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female and spoke about sexual acts with the juvenile and questioned her about parts of her body.

Bailey also traveled to St.marys to meet with the teen, according to Parkersburg police.

The West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force made the arrest

Bailey is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.