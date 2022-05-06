A West Virginia man will be facing jail time for the production of child pornography.

Timothy Edwards, 25, of Yaeger,was sentenced to 22 and one-half years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Edwards must also register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Edwards admitted that from April 2020 through February 2021 he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

During that time frame, Edwards produced multiple videos of himself engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor child.

He also directed the minor child to produce and send sexually explicit videos of herself to him.

Edwards additionally caused the minor child to engage in live video chats during which she would send video of herself masturbating.