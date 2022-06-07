RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Billy Joe Thompson, 53, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after shots were fired at a trailer park.

Ravenswood Police Department Patrolman Colby Bush was dispatched to the trailer park after receiving reports of shots fired on June 1 at Huttons Trailer Park.

According to the complaint, Bush arrived on the scene to multiple people outside pointing to a trailer saying the shooter was inside, reported newsandsentinel.

Bush approached the residence announcing he was from the Ravenwood Police Department and knocked on the door, to which a male inside the residence responded he was defending himself as Bush entered, according to the complaint.

Thompson and another male were inside the residence, both appearing frantic while Thompson kept walking away from Bush toward the rear of the residence, reported newsandsentinel.

Both men were detained and an investigation was conducted with the help of Police Chief Lance Morrison and members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Thompson repeated many times that he had the right to defend himself after another individual had pulled a gun on him.

When asked if Thompson owned any firearms, Thompson stated he had one inside a box located in his bedroom and that was the only weapon he owned, the complaint said according to newsandsentinel.

The weapon was recovered from where Thompson stated it was in the residence but while searching the police department also found a 22-caliber rifle found underneath the underpinning of the trailer.

The police department located the alleged victim and witnesses stated Thompson had shot at the victim’s truck as it left the lot. No injuries were reported.

Thompson is being held at South Central Regional Jail with a surety bail of $30,000.