WESTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers say he attacked a woman with a battleax in Weston.

Eugene Jones

On March 30, officers with the Weston Police Department responded to a residence on Cottage Avenue in reference to a call of an active domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they saw a female victim “who was covered in blood and had a laceration on her left arm.” She was taken to Stonewall Memorial Hospital for “immediate medical attention,” officers said.

While inside the residence, officers located Eugene Jones, 66, of Weston, and learned that Jones “took a battleax off the wall and slashed her,” and when the woman “attempted to escape,” she “tripped and fell,” according to a complaint.

At that point, Jones “got on top of the victim” and pressed “the battleax against her while he was choking her,” officers said.

In conversation, Jones “admitted to having the battleax in his possession and slashing at the victim,” according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with malicious assault and strangulation. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.