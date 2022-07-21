A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child.

The Kanawha County sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday’s two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville.

Witnesses said Wickline’s northbound vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes.

A pregnant female driver in the other vehicle that was hit was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed the death of her fetus.

The 29-year-old Wickline, who is from Greenbrier County, is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.