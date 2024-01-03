A Martinsburg, West Virginia man was indicted today for engaging in sexual activity with a ten-year-old girl he met on social media.

According to court documents, Daniel Eliazar Romas Rosa, 23, exchanged over 1,000 messages, photos, and videos with the victim via Snapchat, pressuring her for photos and sexual favors.

Rosa then traveled to the victim’s Harpers Ferry home, climbed into her bedroom window, and engaged in sexual activity with her.

Rosa allegedly filmed himself having sex with the girl before fleeing after her father entered the room, leaving behind shoes, clothing, and sex toys.

“This case is a grim reminder of how sexual predators utilize social media to gain access to children,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I applaud the work of the FBI, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and the federal prosecutors in my office for bringing Mr. Rosa to justice.”

Rosa is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor for sex, travel in intent to engage in sex with a minor, and production of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett is prosecuting this case.

The FBI and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department investigated.