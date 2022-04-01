PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel.

Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Taylor admitted to hitting Friend after the medical examiner determined Friend died from blunt force trauma.

Lt. James Stalnaker with the Parkersburg Police Department said the malicious assault charge originally filed against Taylor was dismissed. Taylor remains at North Central Regional Jail reports newsandsentinel.