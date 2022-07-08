A West Virginia man has been sentenced to prison after his roommate allegedly urinated on his bed.

Joshua Emery Greene, 37, of Parkersburg was sentenced to jail for the 2019 murder of Jason Tefft, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports.

Greene allegedly caused Tefft to become brain dead after Greene struck Tefft in the face and head multiple times within 24 hours.

The news outlet reported that Tefft had had a severe brain injury and bleeding around his brain.

It was also reported that Greene spoke before he was sentenced and that if he was sober, the incident would not have happened.