LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—

According to a criminal complaint, Andrew Butch Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law, Gary Linville.

The complaint says that Jones told a neighbor that he had killed Mr. Linville.

On Friday, West Virginia State Police identified Mr. Linville after Lincoln County deputies responded to his home on Coal River Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Mr. Linville’s house on fire as oxygen tanks were running. Deputies put out the fire and found Mr. Linville dead.

Jones is set to appear in court on June 21st.