A West Virginia man has been charged and arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the death of his own mother.

State police say they responded to a call of a vehicle fire and when they arrived they found human remains in the vehicle.

It was found during the initial investigation that the vehicle belonged to 65-year-old, Darlene Jackson of Widen, West Virginia.

Troopers the say they discovered that Darlene Jackson’s son, Johnny Dale Rogers II, had spoken to family members and stated Darlene Jackson was missing.

Through further investigation, Troopers say they were able to identify 34-year-old Johnny Dale Rogers II of Widen, West Virginia as a suspect.

The recovered remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy and examination.

State Troopers believe the remains in the vehicle are Darlene Jackson’s

The investigation is currently ongoing.