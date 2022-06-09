A man from Wellsburg has been charged with incest and other sexual abuse charges to a child.

Joshua Davis Craft is officially charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a person entrusted with a child’s care and the display of sexual organs and obscene matter to a child and incest.

Court records say that Craft licked the anus and vagina of the victim and also had sex with the victim. There was also an incident where Craft allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of the victim.

The alleged incidents happened in July 2021