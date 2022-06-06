A West Virginia man was charged with stealing Fiestaware from the Fiesta Tableware Company, said deputies.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was investigating two separate incidents of Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny that occurred at Fiesta Tableware Company.

Deputies said one incident occurred on the night of 05/28/2022 and the second was in the early morning hours of 06/03/2022 where multiple Fiestaware products were stolen.

A search warrant was executed in Newell Hancock County, WV at the home of Ronald Mayhew Jr, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to find 37 Fiestaware items.

Criminal charges are currently pending against Ronald Mayhew Jr.

The total amount of Fiestaware is valued at approximately $2,200.