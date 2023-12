A man in West Virginia was arrested after he claims he was looking for warmth, coffee, and food. Police say otherwise.

Wellsburg police say Jason Ray Ferguson, age 52, was arrested on Saturday night after he was walking around Wellsburg and trying to get into houses.

Ferguson claimed he was just looking for warmth, coffee, and food.

Police arrested Ferguson and charged him with multiple burglaries and breaking and entering.

Ferguson is currently in the Northern Regional Jail