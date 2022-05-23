Authorities say a man has been charged in West Virginia with intentionally driving a car into a Dairy Queen restaurant and then attacking staff at a hospital.

The AP reported that Casey Matthew Oxley has been charged with attempted malicious assault, battery on health care and emergency workers, reckless driving and other offenses after he crashed into the Dairy Queen in Putnam County on Saturday night.

State police said five employees were inside at the time of the crash, but they were safely evacuated.

Police say Oxley later assaulted staff at a hospital. It was not clear Sunday if Oxley had a lawyer to speak about the charges.