A West Virginia man died after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, over the weekend, troopers say.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after they say a 1999 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, driven by Terry W. Filsinger, 59, of Grafton crashed into a 2010 Toyota RAV4, driven by Rachel D. Wriston, 46.

The patrol says Filsinger was going North on Ohio 555 and crossed left of center and hit the RAV4.

Filsinger was taken to the hospital by flight where he died from injuries. Wriston was not injured according to the patrol.

Filsinger allegedly had a helmet on and troopers say they believe alcohol was not a factor.