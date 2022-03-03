A West Virginia man has died while in jail while in custody at the Southern Regional Jail.

WWVA reports that Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, of Beckley was brought into jail for obstructing an officer and wanton endangerment.

Allegedly, Burks was aggressive towards correctional officers when he got to the jail and later on that night.

The news outlet reports that Burke fought with correctional staff the next morning and was taken to an administrative segregation of the jail.

Burks allegedly collapsed while being taken to a cell. Burks died after the staff was unable to resuscitate him.

The death is currently under investigation.