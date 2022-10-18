Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday.

The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient.

The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership parking lot located at 1000 Pike Street, Marietta in Washington County.

The plane had apparently departed about 30 minutes earlier from John Glenn International Airport in Ohio, but it wasn’t immediately clear where it was headed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.