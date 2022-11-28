ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after admitting to killing his significant other.

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Alderson Police Department was called to 847 Maple Avenue West in Alderson after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor. According to the criminal complaint, when the officer arrived, Marisa Mann Bennett was found dead on the floor of her home. The officer determined major facial injuries were the cause of her death.

While investigating the rest of the home, the officer found blood on both the second floor and basement, leading them to believe the fight took place in the home over a period of time.

Bennett’s car was also not found at the house. Law enforcement was later able to locate the car and found Zachary Dawson behind the wheel. When Dawson exited the car and was searched, the officer found blood on his necklace, hands and inside the car.

Dawson was questioned by the West Virginia State Police Lewisburg Detachment and the investigating officer with the Alderson Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, Dawson admitted to Bennett’s death and took responsibility for it. The complaint explained he admitted to striking and killing Bennett during an argument.

Zachary Dawson was arrested and is facing a murder charge. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail with no bond.