A West Virginia man has been convicted of the death of his young daughter.

News outlets report a Jackson County jury found Jeffrey Hoskins of Ripley guilty Tuesday of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse by a parent causing death and strangulation.

Hoskins could face a year on the manslaughter charge, one to five years for strangulation, and 15 years to life for the abuse count.

No sentencing date has been set. Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors were seeking a conviction on a first-degree murder charge, but defense lawyer Mark Plants argued Hoskins was guilty only of involuntary manslaughter.