WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threats he made at Rural King.

Michael Adam Roe, 35, of Parkersburg, went into a Rural King holding a hatchet and gave a letter to an employee that said there were pipe bombs located near people’s homes and also inside and outside the store that were timed to blow up.

According to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, the note said that the bombs would go off if his demands were not met.

Officals on the scene were able to get the Rural King evacuated and used non-lethal force to arrest Roe after he would not listen to the officers’ commands

Roe was sentenced to one to three years after pleading guilty to making terroristic threats